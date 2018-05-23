It's a make or break year for big out-of-town retailers

Alys Key

As the high street takes yet another blow in the form of more M&S store closures, attention is once again focused on the retail crisis raging in town and city centres.

But a quieter, though no less devastating crisis is threatening to emerge at the edges of our towns, in the industrial estates and retail parks where retailers have huge stores in converted warehouses.

With the demise of Toys R Us and Maplin, as well as the store closures of Mothercare and Carpetright, this is a make or break year for big out-of-town retailers.

Read more: Mothercare shares soar as it confirms store closures and return of ex-boss

As online shopping and delivery become the norm, consumers are increasingly reluctant to get in the car for a simple purchase, something the restaurant industry has already learned the hard way. Just as Deliveroo has made it difficult to entice diners far from their homes, Amazon has made it harder to justify huge retail spaces in remote locations.

Even if it is possible to get customers through the door, the cost of operating these large spaces can be expensive, and pricing goods to compete with the internet is denting margins.

Read more: Halfords' shares fall steeply on declining profit and tighter margins

Yesterday showed further evidence of this, with Topps Tiles, Pets at Home and Halfords all reporting lower profits.

Industry insiders are suggesting that these types of larges stores will increasingly be converted for businesses like Amazon and Asos to use as fulfilment centres. While this might be good news for landlords, it makes for a bleak picture for any surviving retailers: it’s not much fun being the lone consumer-facing unit in a retail park, wedged between a depot and a warehouse.

To avoid this scenario, it is clear that out-of-town retailers must be creative, and utilise their knowledge of the customer.

One business which has managed to reel in rewards from this model is Angling Direct, a fishing equipment retailer which saw revenues jump by 44 per cent last year. Chief executive Darren Bailey says its success is due to its modern stores, stocking which accurately reflects consumer needs, and well-trained staff. Although it experienced a decline in footfall earlier this year, the company has offset this by persuading its loyal customers to buy more.

Meanwhile Ikea, the king of enormous retail spaces, is adapting to consumer demand for convenience with smaller collection points like the one at Westfield Stratford. If out-of-town retailers cannot beat the delivery boom, they might as well join it.

Whatever solution businesses decide upon, it needs to be implemented fast. With online retailers increasingly filling the gaps, there is no time for complacency.

Read more: Ikea is going to open city centre drop-off stores in London