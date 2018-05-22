BP cuts three per cent of jobs within its upstream workforce

Torjus Roberg

London-based oil and gas company BP has announced its plans to cut three per cent of jobs within exploration and production in an effort to make the company more efficient and competitive.

According to a BP spokesman, the company will cut around 540 jobs of the total upstream workforce of 18,000 by the end of this year.

The reason for the cutbacks is that the company seeks to restructure itself to increase efficiency by cutting back the employees working within the crude oil and gas section of the company, following the $50bn (£37bn) divestment in the last few years.

Read more: BP invests $20m in ultra-fast electric vehicle batteries

The company's first quarter results were stronger than expected as oil prices have been much higher than usual, reaching $80 per barrel earlier today.

In addition, the company is currently undergoing its fastest growth in a long time as it is exploring its new oil and gas fields and Egypt and Oman as well as in the Gulf of Mexico, and benefiting from the increased oil price.

The company also announced earlier today that it would invest $20m in battery manufacturer StoreDot to develop an ultra-fast charging battery for electric vehicles. The investment is an effort to further BP's presence in the electric vehicle industry in the coming years.

BP's share price was down almost one per cent when the market closed today.

Read more: BP pauses work on North Sea gas field as it awaits US Iran sanctions impact