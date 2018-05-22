Torjus Roberg, Alys Key

Retailer Topps Tiles announced that its pre-tax profit had plummeted by a third today despite denying claims that the opening of several new shops would be unsustainable for the company.

The company's chief financial officer Robert Parker told City A.M. that the company will expand from around 375 shops to 400, but denied that the expansion would be unsustainable because the company has “got a very sensible cost base”.

Topps chief executive Matthew Williams told City A.M. they will “aggressively grow” the newly acquired Parkside to become a big player in the commercial market.

He said: “We think there is a real opportunity in what is a fragmented market. Customers, who in this case are architects and designers, are looking to value engineer their products.”

The first half of the year has been weak for the company as its pre-tax profit plunged from £9.5m last year to only £6.4m which is a 33 per cent decrease. Topps said that the reason was increased investment in marketing for the new shops as well a rise in wages.

Earning per share fell by a similar percentage by 31 per cent down to 2.67p per share from 3.86p same time last year.

There was a slight increase in overall revenue which grew by almost four per cent from £106.6m last year to £110.5m.

Williams said: “After a strong start to the year, market conditions became more challenging over the second quarter, when our like-for-like sales performance was also impacted by the adverse weather and the earlier timing of Easter.”

“Against this background, our clear strategic focus, coupled with strong promotional positioning, enabled us to outperform the overall UK tile market.”

