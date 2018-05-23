Netflix for healthcare? The algorithmic society is upon us

Hetan Shah

When Netflix recommends the next boxset for you to binge on or Amazon suggests your next purchase, this is based on a computer algorithm powered by big data.

Algorithms are now powering a lot of hidden magic in our world. I’m pretty relaxed about them when it comes to recommending the next product, but they are spreading into other parts of our lives.

The Prime Minister announced this week that we’d be using algorithms more in the NHS to spot early-stage cancer. Recruiters are starting to use them to decide if you should get the job. Autonomous cars are driven by algorithms. The news and media you view on sites like Facebook and YouTube is based on what you looked at before – which can lead to increasing the polarisation of the information you get.

And algorithms are starting to enter the world of public policy. Recently, the Home Office was exposed as using a rather low quality algorithm to test if foreign students were faking their proficiency in English. The algorithm was found to only have an 80 per cent accuracy rate, and so around 7,000 students may have been wrongly told to leave the country.

The US has gone big on algorithms in public policy. Courts are using them to make predictions about the likelihood that a defendant will re-offend. Judges use these to consider whether to jail someone and how long they should be sentenced for.

An investigation by the group Propublica into one of these algorithms found that only one in five of those people predicted to commit violent crimes then went on to do so. It also found that the algorithm falsely flagged black defendants as future criminals, wrongly labelling them at almost twice the rate as white defendants.

So algorithms can have real-life consequences on our employment prospects, media, and health. Little wonder that MPs have released a report today worrying about how we can make the role of algorithms more transparent and ensure that they don’t unfairly discriminate against us.

The important thing to remember is that algorithms are only as good as the data they are based upon. If we bear this in mind, it gives us a few lessons.

First, algorithms aren’t “fair” or “unfair” in themselves, but the data they are based upon often will be.

If I use an algorithm to hire staff, and feed it data on my existing recruits, this will reflect my current hiring biases. In response, one company has created an algorithm which is designed to reduce the impact of known human biases in recruitment processes, which is a good development.

Second, when we judge whether an algorithm’s outcomes are reasonable, we shouldn’t compare them to a perfect standard, but to how far they are better than current human practice. For example, research suggests that judges are more lenient after lunch. Algorithms give us the chance to improve on our current behaviours, if we programme them to push against our own biases.

Finally, there is a lesson for the public sector, especially the NHS given the Prime Minister’s announcements.

Currently, the private sector is trying to sell the public sector algorithms to improve performance. Last year, the Royal Free Hospital had its knuckles rapped by the information commissioner for passing on patient data to Google as part of a project to develop an app that could detect acute kidney injuries.

The public sector needs to remember that the magic is contained in the data, not the algorithm, and that it is the one holding this data. It has bargaining power, and shouldn’t be too quick to give it away. Past performance of public sector procurement officers doesn’t always fill me with optimism, but let’s hope they understand the value of the data assets they are sitting upon.

The algorithmic society is nearly here. If we actively shape it, algorithms could help make it a fairer and better society than the one we have today.

