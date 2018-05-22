Lucy White

Houlihan Lokey, an investment bank which focuses on serving mid-sized businesses, has scooped up its second London-based business today as it continues with a rapid growth push.

The bank has acquired Beartooth Advisors, a London- and New York-based business which advises alternative investment managers – such as private equity houses – on raising and structuring their funds.

The deal marks a move into a new area for Houlihan Lokey, which will now draw Beartooth into a new Private Funds Group within the bank's corporate finance division.

“The establishment of the Private Funds Group both underscores and takes advantage of two of Houlihan Lokey’s key strengths: a breadth and depth of financial sponsor relationships that is perhaps unmatched in financial services, and our prescient recognition of the prevalence and increasing importance of alternative sources of capital,” said Houlihan's Scott Adelson.

Beartooth has advised on a number of big-name funds in the past, including EQT's $800m (£600m) Mid Market Asia III, and Vespa Capital's £120m second UK fund.

In January, New York-listed Houlihan announced it had bought corporate finance data and analytics specialist Quayle Munro. Its tally of bankers in Europe has now risen to around 170.

