No "Brexit shock" for German firms - with financial sector set for boost

Catherine Neilan

There has been no "Brexit shock" for German businesses, who are shrugging off uncertainty in favour of a business-as-usual approach.

A new survey by the country's Chamber of Commerce and Industry suggests that most companies are so experienced in international trade they are confident of dealing with customs clearance, different national licensing processes, site-specific legal norms and other issues arising from the UK's departure from the EU.

“In general, the issues confronting companies with Brexit are nothing new," said Mathias Mueller, president of the Frankfurt Chamber.

The study, which was commissioned by the CCI and conducted by the ifo Institute for Economic Research, found that even if the framework conditions for future business are not yet clear, the companies that are invested in the UK stand by their commitment: more than 91 percent of the companies replied to the question of possible relocations away from the UK with “no”.

However Mueller urged politicians to use the remaining time before transition ends in 2020 to establish a comprehensive free trade agreement with the UK.

“Businesses need planning security as quickly as possible, as much free movement of goods as possible and as little additional administrative red-tape as possible," he said.

“All in all, my impression is that today many companies with UK business have some degree of confidence that a hard Brexit can be avoided and that the change can be managed from an entrepreneurial perspective”, said Mueller.

Given Germany's connections with the UK, a hard Brexit is expected to hit the manufacturing sector most severely, with a forecast loss of 0.71 per cent. However the financial and insurance sectors may gain from Brexit, with an increase of 0.22 and 0.19 per cent respectively.

But Gabriel Felbermayr, director of the ifo Center for International Economics, warned against Germany "entering into an expensive and potentially destabilising location competition on regulation and taxation with the City of London and other European financial capitals.”