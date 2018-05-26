Joe Hall

The European Tour's payday season — also known as the Rolex Series — kicks off this weekend with the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

This year marks the sophomore season of the Rolex Series, the newly-enriched premium category of eight tournaments on the Race to Dubai circuit with a prize fund of at least $7m (£5.2m).

That makes the BMW PGA Championship the joint second-highest paying tournament on the European Tour with a winner's prize of €1m (£880,000). The season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai reigns the richest, paying out its winner €1.75m from a pot worth $8m.

Although prize funds are denoted in greenback, the European Tour pays its players in Euros.

The new Rolex Series, launched by the European Tour in order to stem the flow of top players leaving for the more lucrative PGA events has seen the winner's prize at Wentworth rise by 25 per cent from €833,330 to €1m.

Yet that still puts it below the PGA Tour average payout and narrowly below the $7.1m put up by the Fort Worth Invitational in Texas this weekend.