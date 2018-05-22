Gove sets out new government strategy to tackle UK air pollution

Torjus Roberg

Environment secretary Michael Gove and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs have published a new clean air strategy today, aiming to halve the number of people living in areas with unsafe pollution by 2025.

The new strategy is in addition to the government's £3.5bn plan to reduce air pollution from road transport set out in July of last year. This involves eventually phasing out petrol and diesel cars which the government has given itself until 2040 to do.

Gove said when meeting with air quality researchers at Imperial College: “Air quality has improved significantly since 2010 but 60 years on from the historic Clean Air Act a clear truth remains – air pollution is making people ill, shortening lives and damaging our economy and environment.”

“This is why today we are launching this clean air strategy, backed up with new primary legislation. It sets out the comprehensive action required across all parts of government to improve air quality.”

The strategy put particular emphasis on tackling heating using coal and firewood, which accounts for 38 per cent of UK pollution, by bringing in cleaner domestic fuel alternatives and make sure only those will be on sale in the future.

Jeremy Hunt, secretary of state for health and social care, said: “Air pollution is contributing to a national health crisis. If we fail to take decisive action, we risk more of our children suffering from asthma, and patients needlessly ending up in hospital.”

“Our health service can only go so far in treating the conditions that dirty air can contribute to, and we have a responsibility to stop this issue at source.”

