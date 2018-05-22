Tesco Direct is closing putting 500 jobs at risk

Alys Key

Tesco is shutting down its online shopping unit Tesco Direct, putting 500 people at risk of redundancy.

Tesco Direct, a non-food shopping website, will cease trading on 9 July after the company decided there was "no route to profitability".

As part of its closure, a fulfilment centre at Fenny Lock will be shut down.

Customers will instead be able to buy merchandise on the main Tesco.com website, after Tesco began switching over to a simplified system.

"We want to offer our customers the ability to buy groceries and non-food products in one place and that’s why we are focusing our investment into one online platform," said Charles Wilson, chief executive of Tesco UK and Ireland.

The announcement today comes in the wake of the proposed merger between Sainsbury's and Asda, a move which would make a bigger entity than current market-leader Tesco. It oculd also allow Sainsbury's to roll out instore Argos branches.

Meanwhile Amazon has continued to make aggressive moves in the UK grocery market, including eyeing up Waitrose last year and approaching Tesco and Sainsbury's over product deals similar to the one it already has with Morrison's.

