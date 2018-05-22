Oscar Lopez

Property group Hamptons International has put revealed the most popular places where central London residents are buying a second home.

The borough of Runnymede in Surrey topped the list, followed by Cherwell, which includes northern Oxford up to Banbury, and then Tunbridge Wells.

Bath was the most expensive city for second home locations, with London buyers prepared to pay up to £790,000 to escape the hustle and bustle of the capital.

The majority of these home buyers are high net worth individuals prepared to pay a premium for their second home, the research shows.

Second home buyers in Cherwell spend more than double the local price, while those in Runnymeade are spending over £200,000 more than the area’s average.

Local Authority Percentage of buyers from London Average Second Home Price Average local Price Second Home Price as % of average price Runnymede 67% £778,000 £513,730 151% Cherwell 65% £711,670 £312,200 228% Tunbridge Wells 62% £639,170 £444,660 144% Elmbridge 58% £662,000 £747,470 89% Rother 43% £ 530,000 £303,910 174% Eastleigh 50% £625,000 £306,580 204% Wealden 43% £648,830 £360,780 180% Milton Keynes 40% £220,130 £278,050 79% Chichester 39% £367,850 £418,450 88% New Forest 35% £437,630 £384,980 114%

Buyers in Eastleigh, which was the sixth most sought after location, spent an average of £625,000 on their second home, more than double the average local price.

Bath is the most expensive of all the second home locations featured in this research, with a Clifton townhouse or glitzy new-build city centre apartment costing on average £790,000.

Aneisha Beveridge, analyst at Hamptons International said: “Last year around 20,000 second homes were bought, with Londoners purchasing one in ten of them.

“While the average second home hunter coming from London buys a one or two bedroom flat near the sea, someone living in prime central London is more likely to buy a country house in the home counties.

“As a result, prime central London buyers spend nearly 50 per cent more on a second home than the average Londoner.”

Many of the high-end homes looked at by Hamptons are in regions within a relatively easy commute to London, making them an easy getaway for the weekend.