Ross McLean

England boss Gareth Southgate insists it is vital for the Three Lions to have a captain who has proven himself to be a global trailblazer after naming Harry Kane as his World Cup skipper.

Southgate has previously chosen to share the captain’s armband among his senior players, although Kane did lead the side during England’s World Cup qualifying clash against Scotland last summer and in three matches since.

Kane, who netted 41 goals in all competitions last season, has effectively been preferred to his Tottenham team-mate Eric Dier and Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, both of whom have assumed captain’s duties in recent matches.

“Harry has some outstanding personal qualities,” said Southgate, whose charges open their World Cup account against Tunisia on 18 June. “He is a meticulous professional and one of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day.

“He has belief and high standards and it is a great message for the team to have a captain who has shown that it is possible to be one of the best in the world over a consistent period of time and that has been his drive.

“My feeling is that over the last 18 months in the camps that he’s been with us he has shown that he has got the desire to take that into a team environment and he recognises the importance of bringing others with him.”

Kane, who has scored 12 goals in 23 appearances for his country, said: “I’m so excited for the World Cup, I can’t wait to be there and experience it. To lead the lads out, it’s going to be special.”