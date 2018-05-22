German economists slam Emmanuel Macron’s Eurozone reforms

Oscar Lopez

French president Emmanuel Macron is facing a sharp rebuke on his plans to reform the Eurozone after 154 leading German economists wrote a letter saying the plans would lead to a “liability union.”

The letter, published in German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, is signed by leading economists including Hans-Werner Sinn and former European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Jurgen Stark.

The French president’s proposals, set to be tabled at a meeting of EU leaders at the end of June, include creating an EU finance minister, establishing a joint Eurozone budget and creating a body to oversee regional economic policy.

Read more: Macron faces a fight to modernise the French economy

But the German economics professors have warned against Macron’s proposals, saying they “pose great risks for European citizens.”

The proposal to create a European Monetary Fund or EMF, the economists say, will be ineffective as it will be “under the influence of countries that are not members of the Eurozone.”

Creating a bigger backstop for the Single Resolution Fund, the economists say, will merely “reduce the incentive for banks and regulators to clear bad loans”.

Read more: Macron says a special Brexit deal for the UK is possible

Meanwhile, in a stinging critique of previous efforts to rescue ailing EU economies such as Greece, the German economists write that the planned EMF would lead to “further transfers and loans to Eurozone countries which have failed to take the necessary reform measures in the past."

“It would be wrong to reward misconduct,” the economists write.

Meanwhile, the creation of a European finance minister the economists believe would “make monetary policy even more politicised.”

Overall, the “liabilities union,” as the economists call it, “undermines growth and threatens prosperity throughout Europe. This is already evident in falling wages for more and more people, particularly young people.”

Structural reforms are important, the economists write, but Macron’s proposals will only create “new lines of credit and incentives for economic misconduct.”