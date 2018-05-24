Joe Hall

According to Jose Mourinho, “finals are not for playing, they are for winning”. By that logic, Mourinho’s fellow manager and sometime adversary Jurgen Klopp is still grappling with the concept.

Liverpool’s trip to Kiev this weekend, where they will meet European kings Real Madrid in their first Champions League final for 11 years on Saturday evening, has thrust Klopp’s adverse record in cup finals under the microscope again.

Klopp has been involved in six cup finals as a manager and won just one of them — losing his last five in succession. That relatively paltry win record of just 16.7 per cent stands out when compared to other elite coaches.

Even accounting for Manchester United's defeat to Chelsea in last weekend’s FA Cup final, Mourinho’s win ratio in finals still stands at a formidable 80 per cent. Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has an even better 87.5 per cent record, while departed Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger's is 67.5 per cent. Chelsea chief Antonio Conte's 33.3 per cent win rate, while modest, still beats Klopp's, and only Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino has a worse record, having lost his solitary cup final.

On the continent, Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone, with 60 per cent, Max Allegri of Juventus, at 66.7 per cent and Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane, who boasts a perfect 100 per cent, all have final records towering above the Liverpool manager.

So, what has gone wrong? Here’s a look at Klopp’s six finals to date.

Final 1: Borussia Dortmund 5-2 Bayern Munich, German Cup 2012

It all started so well. Klopp’s Dortmund were at the peak of their powers when they met Bayern in the 2012 DFB-Pokal final. Fresh from a second successive Bundesliga title, Dortmund staged a perfect showcase of Klopp’s trademark heavy metal football. Sure, they conceded a bunch of chances and shipped two goals but that hardly mattered when they pounced on Bayern’s mistakes with such speed and fury to smash five goals past them. “That was a cup final which no one from Dortmund could have better imagined,” crowed Klopp.

Final 2: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Bayern Munich, Champions League 2013

After the ecstasy, the agony. Bayern got their revenge a year later with a hard-earned 2-1 win at Wembley. Arjen Robben snatched a late, late winner in Klopp’s only previous Champions League final. Dortmund had in fact started the game well and created chances thanks to some typically relentless high pressing. Yet the Westphalians inevitably slowed down and Bayern asserted themselves by going long to beat the press. At 1-1 and with one minute left, Arjen Robben outfoxed the Dortmund defence by drifting off his wing and won the game for the favourites.

Final 3: Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Bayern Munich, German Cup 2014

In one sense, this was one of Klopp’s more successful finals. At 0-0 after 105 minutes, Dortmund had more than held their own against their old rivals and had been unlucky not to win the game outright after Mats Hummels’s header appeared to cross the line. Somewhat depressingly, Dortmund had started with Robert Lewandowski up front despite him being on the verge of a transfer to their conquerors. Robben again and then Thomas Muller struck very late to settle it.

Final 4: Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Wolfsburg, German Cup 2015

This was where the rather unfortunate pattern started to emerge. Wolfsburg, inspired by Germany’s player of the year and future Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, had finished 23 points ahead of Dortmund in the league and demonstrated why. Again Dortmund started well and took the lead but after being pummelled back to a 3-1 deficit by half-time they laboured in vain to get back into the game.

Final 5: Liverpool 1-1 Man City (City win 3-1 on penalties), Capital One Cup 2016

Klopp can hardly be blamed for an agonising penalty shoot-out loss in which three of his players were denied by an inspirational Willy Caballero in the 2016 Capital One Cup final. But in truth, his side had been somewhat fortunate to get there, with City missing a hatful of chances before Philippe Coutinho equalised late on at Wembley. “If we carry on working really hard there is light at the end of the tunnel,” insisted Klopp.

Final 6: Liverpool 1-3 Sevilla, Europa League final 2016

This match threatened to be the light that Klopp had spoken of. Liverpool made a bright start and took the lead but were eventually overrun by a tactically superior and apparently fitter team. Klopp’s last final was a not unfamiliar story. He later suggested that his team had suffered from tired legs after playing with such intensity to get to the final in the first place.

Final 7: Liverpool v Real Madrid, Champions League final 2018

Klopp has promised that at least tiredness will not be an issue on Saturday. By the time Liverpool walk out in Kiev they will had more than two weeks without a match to prepare for their fearsome foe.

Such is the nature of many of Klopp’s finals defeats, it would not be unjustified for Liverpool fans to fear that his sides’ incredible intensity throughout the season inevitably catches up with them by late May.

Yet it should also be noted that he has not been in charge of anything close to the overwhelming favourites in any of his finals to date, a luxury usually enjoyed by Mourinho, Wenger, Simeone and Guardiola.

The situation is no different for Liverpool against Real Madrid. The challenge for Klopp is whether he can finally bridge the gap.