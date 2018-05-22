Rebecca Smith

Two 24-hour Tube strikes are going ahead in June due to a row over new timetable changes with two unions involved.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and train drivers' union Aslef are holding walkouts on the 6 and 14 June, with two Tube lines directly affected.

Here's what we know so far about the likely disruption...

Which lines will the Tube strikes be on?

The RMT drivers will walkout on 6 and 14 June on the Jubilee Line, while Aslef drivers will strike on the same dates on both the Jubilee Line and the District Line.

Are the whole of both lines going to be affected?

At the moment, Transport for London (TfL) reckons that if the strikes go ahead there will be no service across the whole of the Jubilee, but the District Line should not be as disrupted, though the transport body will confirm nearer to the time.

Will anything run?

It's unlikely there will be any service on the Jubilee, but there could be a reduced service on the District Line, though that will mean the trains that do run will be more crowded. In previous similar walkouts, TfL has advised passengers to find alternative routes where possible and laid on extra buses and Santander Cycle hubs.

It has yet to confirm whether more buses will be deployed for these strikes, but there is a precedent for doing so.

Why is the strike happening?

TfL is making timetable changes so Jubilee Line passengers can benefit from quicker and more frequent trips, but the unions aren't happy. They say the imposition of new timetables has overridden current rostering agreements.

The RMT's general secretary Mick Cash said drivers were angry about "the impact on work-life balance", while Aslef said the new rosters increase the number of Saturday shifts drivers are required to work, and breaks a previous agreement to maintain the same percentage of rest days as the service expands.

New timetable?

Yes, TfL extended the peak service on the busiest sections of the Jubilee Line by an hour this month, which it said will provide benefits for up to 320,000 customers each day.

The new timetable extends the 30 trains per hour service in both peaks - the morning one starting from 7.30am and the evening one starting from around 4.15pm - by at least an hour between West Hampstead and North Greenwich.

Will the Tube strikes interrupt the quicker services on the Jubilee then?

No, the new timetable has already been rolled out, but a resolution to the row will need to be agreed if TfL is to stave off the threat of more Tube strikes.

Nigel Holness, London Underground's director of network operations, said: "The new Jubilee Line timetable will benefit thousands of passengers every day as we extend the most frequent, peak-time service from 30 minutes to two hours.

"We have agreements with our trade unions on the amount of weekend working we ask our drivers to do, and implementing this timetable keeps us well within those agreements. We encourage RMT to continue working with us in order to deliver these huge benefits to customers rather than calling for unnecessary industrial action."

Will there be wider disruption?

It's highly likely. As the Jubilee Line is expected to be out of action altogether on the two dates in June, passengers will have to find alternative ways around the capital, and the Metropolitan, Bakerloo Lines, as well as the Overground could be considerably busier as a result.

Similarly, parts of the Piccadilly and Central Line will likely be busier with the District Line disrupted, but TfL will provide more information on any specific stations and areas that are forecast to me much more congested nearer the time.

Will there be more travel guidance?

Yes, TfL is planning to issue more detailed travel advice, including how it will intend to minimise the disruption in the coming weeks. This story will be updated with all the additional information as and when it comes out, so check back here as the strike dates approach.

