Alys Key

The long-serving boss of furniture retailer DFS is to stand down later this year.

Ian Filby, who has led the group for eight years, will retire at the end of October and be replaced by chief operating officer Tim Stacey.

But Filby isn't putting hit feet up just yet, and will be working part-time at DFS for another year, overseeing the integration of the recently-acquired Sofology.

"Under Ian’s leadership DFS has strengthened its position as the UK’s leading upholstery retailer, broadened its customer appeal through brand acquisitions and partnerships, and created excellent prospects for long-term growth," said chairman Ian Durant.

New boss Stacey has been with the company since 2011, and previously worked at Boots.

"I’m really looking forward to developing our fantastic people and building our business together in the future," he said.

"As COO, I have hugely enjoyed working with Ian and every single member of the DFS family to further establish our position as the clear market leader and I’m confident that we have many exciting opportunities to drive our business forward."

DFS posted a drop in profits in March, but the acquisition of Sofology has boosted sales and been generally received well by the markets.

This comes at a tricky time for the furniture market, as shaky consumer confidence weighs on the levels of big-ticket purchases, while costs on pricey showrooms increase.

Last year Multiyork collapsed into administration, while furnishings specialist Carpetright is closing stores as part of a turnaround plan.

