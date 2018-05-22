Rebecca Smith

Eyeing a holiday in the sun as the summer creeps up?

Well, low-cost airline Norwegian has decided it could do more to help passengers out, and has launched a new feature on its website allowing customers to find their ideal holiday destination based on their preferred temperature.

Would-be holidaymakers can look through the 40-odd destinations the airline flies to from the UK by selecting a temperature range on its new route map.

You can choose between minus 15 degrees Celsius if you're not much of a sunseeker, and 30 degrees Celsius.

The map will display the carrier's route network along with lowest fares from the chosen departure airport. Users can also filter destination results based on month of travel, budget limit and type of destination.

The low-cost airline has been in the spotlight of late, attracting attention from British Airways owner IAG.

Last month, Norwegian said it had received several enquiries after IAG confirmed its interest in a potential takeover.

Earlier this month, Easyjet boss Johan Lundgren ruled his airline out as a potential buyer, saying he was "not interested" in acquiring Norwegian.

