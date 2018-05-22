Oscar Lopez

House sales in the UK dropped 2.7 per cent in April compared to the same month last year, according to the latest figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

HMRC’s monthly UK housing transactions report shows that while the seasonally adjusted estimate of house sales increased by 3.5 per cent between March and April, transactions were 2.7 per cent lower compared with the same month last year

Commercial real estate sales fared much better, with the number of non-residential property transactions increasing by 7.6 per cent between March and April, up 6.6 per cent compared with the same month last year.

April's figures represent a modest lift from March, when sales dropped 11.8 per cent compared with the same month in 2017.

Jeremy Leaf, north London estate agent and a former RICS residential chairman, said: “These numbers show a small increase for April reflecting sales agreed over the past few months, as well as what we’ve found on the high street.

“Looking forward, we expect more of the same as we enter the spring market, which sets the tone for a steady rather than spectacular rest of the year for activity.”

Still, Steve Seal, director of sales and marketing at Bluestone Mortgages says that April’s figures are still disappointing.

“Today’s figures reveal the sluggish nature of the housing market,” said Seal.

“House prices and transactions continue to slow and the monthly peaks and troughs of transactions fails to disguise the lack of suitable housing coming onto the market, rendering the market inaccessible to some aspiring homeowners.”



