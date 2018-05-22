Sandwich maker Greencore's shares jump 10 per cent despite making a loss

Alys Key

Shares in convenience food maker Greencore were up almost 10 per cent this morning even though the company reported a loss for the first half.

The figures

For the 26 weeks to 30 March, Greencore made a loss before tax of £18.1m, compared to a profit of £11.7m last year.

Revenue grew 22 per cent to over £1.2bn.

Exceptional items before tax ran up a bill of £53.1m, compared to £22.9m last year.

Why it's interesting

The problems at Greencore stem from its initial struggles with entering the US market.

Since its initial foray across the pond, the company has bolstered its presence with the acquisition of Peacock Foods, which management said would help it to address the challenges in the business.

Shares rose 10 per cent in early trading today, as investors welcomed the reiteration of the company's estimates for the second half, when it expects to see up to 15.7p earnings per share.

But Chris Wikham, analyst at Equity Development, was less impressed. "With UK business going well and probably loving the unseasonally warm British weather, there's clearly much explaining to do about the American business given such a slack share price," he said.

Greencore had already warned the market that its profits would be impacted in March, sending its shares tumbling.

What the company said

Chief executive Patrick Coveney said: "While we delivered strong revenue growth in both the UK and US, profit growth was impacted by the challenges experienced in the original part of Greencore's US division.

"As a result of the significant strategic, network and organisational measures that we have taken in order to address these challenges, we believe that our US business is now much better positioned to deliver an improved performance in the second half of the year and beyond."

