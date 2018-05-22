Tuesday 22 May 2018 11:56am

London Paddington disruption expected to last until end of the day

 
Rebecca Smith
Paddington disruption is expected until the end of the day
There is disruption expected on trains to and from London Paddington until the end of the day, according to National Rail.

Damage to the overhead electric wires between Maidenhead and London Paddington is causing delays to journeys between the stations. Services may also be cancelled or revised entirely.

Great Western Railway services are affected, and some some services travelling out from London Paddington towards Maidenhead will divert between Slough and Maidenhead, not calling at Burnham & Taplow.

National Rail said customers are advised to travel to Maidenhead and circle back, while passengers at Taplow and Burnham travelling to Reading are advised to travel to Slough and travel back.


(Source: National Rail)

