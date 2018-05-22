Rebecca Smith

There is disruption expected on trains to and from London Paddington until the end of the day, according to National Rail.

Damage to the overhead electric wires between Maidenhead and London Paddington is causing delays to journeys between the stations. Services may also be cancelled or revised entirely.

Great Western Railway services are affected, and some some services travelling out from London Paddington towards Maidenhead will divert between Slough and Maidenhead, not calling at Burnham & Taplow.

#Paddington - Customers at Taplow and Burnham travelling in either direction- towards Paddington OR Reading- are advised to use local First Bus services on which their rail tickets will be valid. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) May 22, 2018

Read more: This London Tube map shows the busiest times at stations in the morning

National Rail said customers are advised to travel to Maidenhead and circle back, while passengers at Taplow and Burnham travelling to Reading are advised to travel to Slough and travel back.

Read more: Revealed: The 10 busiest London Underground stations