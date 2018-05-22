Joe Hall

West Ham have named former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager, an appointment they say signals the club's ambitions.

Pellegrini, who won the Premier League with City in 2014 and has previously managed Real Madrid, signed a three-year contract with the Irons believed to be worth £7m-a-year.

West Ham parted with previous manager David Moyes last week, despite the Soct steering the side away from the relegation zone, after many fans expressed dissatisfaction with a perceived boring style of play.

Chilean Pellegrini, who has won two league titles in Argentina and took both Villarreal and Malaga into the Champions League for the first time while working in Spain, matches those fans' ambitions according to West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan.

"He is one of the world’s most respected football coaches and we look forward to working with him," said Sullivan.

“It was important that we appointed someone with knowledge and experience of the Premier League, who already has an understanding – not only of the teams and players we face – but of West Ham United and our ambitions.

“Manuel brings a reputation for attacking football and getting the best out of his players. We believe he will attract new talent to the London Stadium as well as improving the current squad.

“Above all, he is a winner, who knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level and is driven to continue that success. Manuel is the first West Ham United manager to have a Premier League title on his CV, and we believe that his experience, quality and proven record of taking teams forward quickly will ensure that he is successful here.

“We have listened to fans who asked us to be ambitious. We hope they agree it is an exciting appointment."

Pellegrini had most recently been managing in China for Hebei China Football but spoke of his eagerness to return to the Premier League as he vowed to play attacking football at the London Stadium.

"I hope that next season we are going to play football that will delight the fans," said Pellegrini. "I always play attacking football and we must try to reach important targets in the season."