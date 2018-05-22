Catherine Neilan

The pound has jumped by almost 0.5 per cent, after Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe warned interest rates could rise up to six times in the next three years.

Vlieghe made the forecast in his written evidence to the Treasury Select Committee, which was released as he appeared before the MPs.

He predicted there will be one or two 0.25 per cent increases per year, over the next 36 months, more hawkish than the Bank of England’s own central forecast. That would take the base rate to two per cent by 2021, up from 0.5 per cent today.

Vlieghe said: "My current forecast for growth and inflation is consistent with a gradually rising path of interest rates. My own central projection will require one or two quarter point rate increases per year over the three-year forecast period.

"That path would bring us closer to the neutral policy rate, which I continue to think is likely to be well below the neutral rate that prevailed before the recession."

Vlieghe told MPs he believes policymakers should give more ‘explicit’ forecasts, although admitted this could create a risk if investors “underestimate the degree of uncertainty” that underpins such predictions.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney - whose hints of a rate rise failed to materialise earlier this month - noted that there were “temporary, idiosyncratic factors that hit growth in the first quarter”, which meant it was best to hold rates at record lows. He noted that the Beast from the East played a factor in dampening figures, and that it could be clawed back.

However, he stressed the UK economy is not as weak as GDP growth of just 0.1 per cent suggested and that households and businesses should expect gradual rises in the coming months.

Carney also pointed out that the first quarter tends to see the heaviest upward GDP revisions.