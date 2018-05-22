Alys Key

Marks & Spencer has confirmed that it will close even more stores as it accelerates a radical transformation programme.

The retailer will now shut over 100 stores by 2022.

This includes 21 which have already closed an additional 14 locations which have been announced today. All of the branches concerned are clothing & home stores.

This is in addition to a previously announced tranche of store closures.

The full list of stores slated to close

Bayswater

Fleetwood Outlet

Newton Abbot Outlet

Clacton

Holloway Road

Darlington

East Kilbride

Falkirk

Kettering

Newmarket

New Mersey Speke

Northampton

Stockton

Walsall

Some of the branches, such as Clacton and Holloway Road, as being closed to coincide with the opening of food-focused M&S stores nearby.

For nine stores, consultations with employees are now taking place, affecting at least 626 jobs. Should these stores close, all employees will be offered redeployment at other stores, M&S said.

Sacha Berendji, Retail, Operations and Property Director at Marks & Spencer said: "Closing stores isn’t easy but it is vital for the future of M&S. Where we have closed stores, we are seeing an encouraging number of customers moving to nearby stores and enjoying shopping with us in a better environment, which is why we’re continuing to transform our estate with pace.”

