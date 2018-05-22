Is Brexit weighing heavy on minister Steve Baker?

Catherine Neilan

MPs are no strangers to having their private life pored over, but Brexit minister Steve Baker clearly has the stomach to go further than some of his colleagues.

The Wycombe MP recently took part in one of his constituency's oldest traditions - an official “weigh in” - and it seems Brexit might be weighing heavy on him.

The ancient event allows residents to see if their local dignitaries and politicians have been overindulging during their time in office.

And according to the Bucks Free Press, Baker "was found to have binged in the past year, with the town crier announcing: 'And some more!'"

Fellow weigh-ees Cllrs Raja and Pearce maintained their weight, however.

Baker told the paper: “Our traditional weighing in of the mayor, councillors, MP and other local figures is unique in the UK and great fun.

“Time and again, people suggest it for all MPs, on Parliament Square. Strangely, my Parliamentary colleagues are resistant."