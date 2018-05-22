UK deficit drops by £5.7bn in the last year to lowest level since 2007

Oscar Lopez

Public sector net borrowing in the UK in the last financial year dropped by £5.7bn to its lowest level since 2007, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

According to the ONS, borrowing between April 2017 and March 2018 was £40.5bn, £4.7bn less than official expectations from the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR), the lowest net borrowing since the financial year ending March 2007.

Meanwhile, public sector net borrowing decreased by £1.6bn in April 2018, compared with April 2017, also the the lowest April net borrowing since 2008.

The deficit for the financial year now stands at two per cent of GDP — the smallest budget deficit as a share of GDP since 2002.

Over the next year, the OBR expects the public sector to borrow £37.1bn, around a quarter of what it borrowed at the peak of the financial crisis in 2010.

April's deficit of £7.84bn was down from £8.95bn a year ago, and considerably lower than the £8.6bn predicted by a Reuters poll of economists.

The ONS also cut its estimate for the deficit over the entire financial year, excluding public sector banks, by £2.1bn pounds to £40.49bn.

The latest figures from the ONS will be more good news for Chancellor Philip Hammond, who had promised to slash the country’s budget deficit.

ONS figures last month showed that the government had achieved its first current budget surplus since 2002.

"Chancellor Philip Hammond will be heartened by the healthy start to the fiscal year following better-than-expected public finances," said Howard Archer, chief economic adviser at EY ITEM Club.

"However, the Chancellor is unlikely to make any significant decisions on fiscal policy ahead of the November budget. There have been some hints from Hammond that he could lift public spending in the next budget, particularly on health.

"However, Liz Truss, the chief secretary to the Treasury has recently stated that there will be no further rises in public spending unless the UK economy grows faster than official projections and boosts revenues."

The ONS figures showed that public borrowing was just £1.35bn in March, far below the widely expected £3.3bn and £0.8bn lower than last year’s figure for the same month.

The latest ONS figures show that the cost of the “day-to-day” activities over the previous financial year was in surplus by £1.3bn.

However, the ONS cautioned that this is only a provisional estimate and compares with an OBR forecast of £1.6bn for the same period.