Around £150m was today wiped off the market value of Inmarsat as shares were brought crashing down with a decision satellite firm's global monopoly on maritime distress signals had been broken.

Overnight, the United Nations certified US-based Iridium Communications to provide Global Maritime Distress Safety System (GMDSS) services.

Iridium's victory comes after a five-year war of words between it and Inmarsat, during which Rupert Pearce, the boss of the UK firm, alleged granting Iridium a licence could put lives at risk.

Inmarsat shares dived around 10 per cent and were the biggest loser in London this morning.

Iridium vice-president Bryan Hartin called the announcement a "historic moment for the maritime industry". It will commence Global Maritime Distress Safety System (GMDSS) services from 2020.

GMDSS provides emergency communications at sea, which relay messages even if the crew are unable to use standard communications to call for help. International regulations require ships of 300 gross tonnage or more have GMDSS equipment onboard for international trips.

Inmarsat had been the sole provider of GMDSS equipment since 1999.

Inmarsat has been approached for comment.

