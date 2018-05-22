Ofgem launches investigation into National Grid

Catherine Neilan

Ofgem has launched a probe into National Grid's UK transmission demand forecasting business.

The investigation will consider whether the business has "breached rules relating to its duty to operate the system in an economic and efficient manner", the watchdog said.

"This includes but is not limited to producing and publishing appropriate forecasts of demand," Ofgem added.

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) is the system operator for the electricity transmission network in England, Scotland and Wales and is owned by National Grid.

It is designed to make sure that supply and demand are balanced in real-time and provides demand forecasts to the UK electricity market.