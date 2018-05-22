James Booth

Oil major BP said today it will defer planned work on the Iranian co-owned Rhum gas field in the North Sea in the light of US announcements on sanctions.

In November BP agreed to sell its 50 per cent interest in the field to Serica Energy which said today it was still committed to the transaction.

Read more: US pledges 'strongest sanctions in history' against Iran

The Iranian Oil Company (IOC), a UK subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company, has a 50 per cent interest in the Rhum field.

Following the announcement earlier this month that the US is pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and imposing new sanctions on Iran, BP has suspended some planned operations in the Rhum field.

Serica said certain services supporting the Rhum field are provided under authorisations from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Read more: Opec will not increase oil supply, calling price surge short-term spike

The current OFAC licences, issued to BP, which allow the provisions of goods, services and support by “certain US persons”, expire on 30 September.

BP and Serica have applied for licence extensions and have scheduled meetings with OFAC to discuss the situation.

However, the new sanctions regime is expected to lead to a change in US policy around the granting of OFAC licences.

Read more: EU sets out measures to protect European businesses from US Iran sanctions

Serica and BP said they were still committed to the deal, which is scheduled to close in the third quarter, and were in discussions with US and UK authorities to better understand the impact the new sanctions regime may have.

Serica’s chief executive Mitch Flegg said: "As a British company working to maximise the full recovery of Britain's gas reserves in line with oil and gas authority and UK government policy, we will be working with our partners and the UK government to identify measures, acceptable to the US authorities, to protect safe and efficient Rhum operations and ensure maximum economic recovery of reserves from this valuable UK resource.”

Serica’s share price, which fell steeply after the US announced it was pulling out of the Iran deal, fell a further 3.4 per cent this morning.