Rebecca Smith

It's getting to that time of the year again folks.

Summer in the capital is - sort of - upon us, and with warmer temperatures comes the dreaded sauna that can be the Tube.

Now, new figures obtained by City A.M. in a Freedom of Information (FoI) request reveal just what was the hottest Tube line last year.

The competition for the steamiest Tube line is heating up so to speak, with the Central Line vying with the Bakerloo for the title, according to Transport for London (TfL). The Bakerloo still pips the Central Line to the post (which may amaze passengers using the line at Bank station during peak times during the summer) with the hottest average temperature overall.

Its average July temperature of 30.9 degrees celsius was hotter than the Central Line's 30.6 degrees, and comfortably ahead of the third and fourth hottest lines.

Hottest Tube lines 1. Bakerloo 2. Central 3. Victoria 4. Northern 5. Piccadilly 6. Jubilee 7. Waterloo & City 8. Sub-surface lines (Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan)

The hottest month for Tube lines was July compared to August in 2016, and overall temperatures had dipped slightly compared to those figures.

The sub-surface lines, which have had improved ventilation systems and new air-conditioned trains rolled out on them, were ranked as the coolest on the Underground network.

TfL said it was making good progress towards cooling the Tube, with a number of projects underway across the network to help provide additional cooling systems.

The deep Tube upgrade programme will bring the first walk-through air-cooled trains onto the deep-level Tube network, though the first trains there aren't due to be introduced until the 2020s.

TfL has looked to tackle the heat by using tricks such as regenerative braking on its new trains, which saves energy and reduces the heat generated.

Average monthly temperatures by Tube line for 2017:

Month Bakerloo Line Central Line Jubilee Line Northern Line Piccadilly Line Victoria Line Waterloo & City Line Sub-surface lines January 23.4 21.55 17.5 21.54 18.9 20.51 18.19 11.99 February 24.27 22.38 18.58 21.87 19.69 21.7 18.86 13.3 March 25.66 24.29 20.56 23.09 21.28 23.63 20.46 15.98 April 26.7 25.59 22.82 24.1 22.67 23.96 21.25 17.79 May 27.66 26.95 23.69 25.02 23.82 25.4 22.53 20.26 June 29.99 29.76 25.96 27.3 26.35 27.65 24.91 24.15 July 30.87 30.61 26.56 28.15 27.18 28.54 25.53 24.67 August 30.3 30.02 25.89 27.88 26.81 28.18 25.17 23.57 September 29.42 28.8 24.92 27.04 25.69 27.51 24.2 24.35 October 28.36 27.87 24.33 26.37 24.67 28.04 23.5 23.18 November 25.24 25.24 22.53 24.13 22.34 26.68 21.14 16.04 December 25.05 23.11 20.96 22.37 20.26 24.51 19.27 13.25

