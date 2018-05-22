Oliver Gill

Chinese authorities received a poke in the eye from Peppa Pig as Sino-demand for the allegedly "subversive" porcine favourite continued unabated.

While total annual revenues at Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One today slipped four per cent – primarily driven by fewer film releases – the firm announced a double-digit rise in earnings.

The London-listed firm's family and brands – spearhead by Peppa Pig and PJ Masks – posted a 56 per cent rise in annual revenues and 48 per cent increase in earnings.

At the end of April one of China's most popular social media platforms blocked Peppa Pig amid Chinese state reports it was "subversive" and "could potentially hamper positive societal morale".

But today Entertainment One said Chinese live licensing agreements had almost doubled – from 22 to 43.

"Performance has been bolstered by significant broadcast exposure from state-owned CCTV and all major video on-demand (VOD) platforms in the region, including Tencent, iQiYi and Youku, with over 60 billion VOD views since launch in October 2015 in China, across all platforms," the firm said.

Theme parks partner Merlin Entertainments is to launch China's first version of Peppa Pig World this year with a second already in the pipeline for next year.

Chief executive Darren Throop said:

Peppa Pig continues to engage and delight children in important markets such as the UK, the US and China, where we have just started to implement our licensing programme. We also started the global roll out of PJ Masks to consumer markets, where traction has been both immediate and strong.

Entertainment One shares rose by 0.4 per cent in morning trading as group earnings rose 11 per cent to £177.3m.

