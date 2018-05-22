Oscar Lopez

Newcastle is planning to trump its southern rival with a giant poke in the eye - the London Eye that is.

Observation wheel building company World Wheel Company has announced plans to build Europe’s tallest observation wheel in Newcastle.

Standing 140 metres high, the observation wheel – dubbed ‘The Whey Aye’ – will be five metres taller than the London Eye.

The wheel will also have a 10,000 square metre LED digital screen as its centrepiece, which the company said will be used to display information about Newcastle as well as advertising material.

The wheel will offer 30-minute ‘flights’ and will accommodate more than 800,000 visitors in its first year, the company said.

The Wheel Company said they would be submitting a planning application later this year, and the project will take up to two years to build once the application has been approved.

The giant wheel is set to be built in Newcastle’s Quayside, on the location of a former Spillers’ Flour Mill, which was demolished in 2011.

The development plans also include a pedestrian area with bars and restaurants as well as a visitor attraction called the ‘Giants of the North Experience’ which will uses interactive technology to showcase “the achievements of the region’s famous creative and sporting individuals,” the company said.

The company is also planning to build a family entertainment centre and a multi-purpose sports complex, including a virtual golf club.

Phil Lynagh, CEO of the World Wheel Company’s Newcastle operation, said: “This is without doubt one of the most exciting investment and regeneration projects in the UK, if not the world.

“It will also further enhance the North East’s global reputation for technological and industrial innovation whilst celebrating Tyneside’s heritage and supporting its future.”



