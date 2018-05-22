Tuesday 22 May 2018 9:01am

Thousands of passengers face severe travel disruption from French air traffic control strikes

 
The strikes will take place from this evening until Wednesday (Source: Getty)

France has been hit with another wave of public sector strikes as another union voted in favour of industrial action, causing the cancellations of hundreds of flights across Europe.

The action will affect France's air traffic control system, one of the busiest in the world, from this evening until Wednesday, after the USA-CGT union issued a call to strike in protest at Emmanuel Macron's labour reforms.

"All unions in the public service call for the mobilisation for the day of May 22 against the policy led by the government. The USA-CGT joins the movement and submits a specific notice to the DGAC [aviation authority] for the same day."

Given the enormity of the air space it is not just French air carriers that will be affected by the industrial action.

Airlines including British Airways (BA), Easyjet, Aer Lingus, Ryanair and Flybe all warned of the impact of the action on their flight schedules.

Easyjet urged passengers to check their flight before travelling, while Flybe said on its website: "We have been advised that national strike action will be taking place in France between 1700 on Monday 21st May through to 0400 Wednesday 23rd May.

"We will endeavour to ensure as many of our flights operate as close to schedule as possible, however all airlines operating through French airspace may be affected."

Widespread strikes have swept across France since March, with Air France being the worst hit. Similar action is taking place on the railways and is expected to last until the summer.

