James Booth

Publisher Bloomsbury announced strong preliminary results this morning with double digit revenue and profit growth.

It was boosted by 31 per cent sales growth of the Harry Potter series and a weight loss book by TV chef Tom Kerridge which has delivered impressive sales figures.

Shares rose by more than six per cent this morning following the announcement.

In the year to 28 February revenue grew 13 per cent to £161.5m, up from £142.6m in the previous financial year.

Profit before taxation and highlighted items grew 10 per cent to £13.2m, up from £12m in 2016-17.

Its proposed final dividend is 6.36p per share, meaning the total dividend for the year is 7.51p per share, up 12 per cent on last year.

Chief executive Nigel Newton said: “In consumer, we saw revenue growth of 20 per cent, increasing across all territories, driven by children’s and cookery titles. Tom Kerridge’s ‘Lose Weight for Good’ was a notable standout, selling the most copies in a week in January since records began. In the milestone twentieth anniversary year for Harry Potter we continued to demonstrate our ability to find inventive and engaging ways to bring the story to life for readers.”

Other highlights include young adult author Sarah J Maas hitting number one spot on the New York Times bestsellers list last week and Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders winning the Man Booker prize.

Goals for the current financial year include growing the profits of the adult and academic divisions, accelerating sales in the USA, Australia and India and developing Bloomsbury China.