Property group Shaftesbury posted its interim results today, with the West End company seeing a jump in profits and the value of its portfolio increase, despite the difficulties faced by the UK retail sector.

The numbers

Shaftesbury, which owns a 14.9 acre property portfolio in the heart of the West End, saw its profits after tax increased by 20.8 per cent to £123.7m in the six months to March 2018.

The company’s portfolio increased in value by three per cent in the last six months, and eight per cent in the last year.

Shaftesbury’s three larger schemes are 62 per cent let or under offer, the group said, while they’ve also invested £132.3m in new projects across 153,000 square feet.

The company’s interim dividend increased by over five per cent to 8.3p per share.

Meanwhile, the property group has raised £260.4m in debt, providing what the company called “resources to grow and invest in our portfolio whilst maintaining appropriate debt levels for our long-term, accretive investment strategy.”

Why it’s interesting

The central London real estate market is in a bit of a rut at the moment - property prices in the area declined 1.1 per cent in the first two months of this year according to a recent report from Knight Frank.

Meanwhile, according to Savills, central London residential land values have fallen two per cent in the first three months of the year, and 12 per cent in the past three years.

Shops and restaurants across the UK have also taken a hit, with the latest data from the British Retail Consortium showing that retail spending has suffered the sharpest decline since records began.

The fact that Shaftesbury has managed to weather the dual storms of cooling property prices and falling consumer spending is testament to the company’s resilience and diverse portfolio in a key London area with appeal to both locals and tourists alike.

What Shaftesbury said:

Brian Bickell, Shaftesbury chief executive said:

“Our results demonstrate the successful and innovative approach we bring to the management of our portfolio, and the breadth of appeal and resilience of London’s West End.

“The West End economy has been largely unaffected by business and consumer uncertainty following the 2016 EU referendum and the structural challenges facing national retail and restaurant chains.

“Interest in our space is good and occupancy remains high with occupiers recognising that the West End has a broad appeal to domestic and international businesses and visitors, as well as its large local working population, and a generally less price-sensitive customer base.

We are confident that our exceptional portfolio, located in the centre of one of the world’s leading global cities, managed by an experienced and enthusiastic team and supported by robust finances, is well-placed to continue to deliver excellent long-term returns for shareholders.”