Halfords' shares fall steeply on declining profit and tighter margins

James Booth

Halfords' shares fell steeply today after it posted a dip in profit in its results for the 2018 financial year.

Shares fell nearly 15 per cent this morning as the market reacted to falling profit figures and tighter margins.

Read more: Petrol retailer MRH appoints Dennis Millard as chair ahead of £1bn float

The retailer saw revenue grow to £1.135bn, up 3.7 per cent from the previous year when it posted £1.095bn.

The majority of that expansion came from its retail operation which grew 4.1 per cent to £977.2m, with its autocentres growing less than one per cent to £157.9m.

Despite the healthy revenue numbers profit shrank and margin also decreased.

Profit before tax was £67.1m, down six per cent from £71.4m last year.

However the proposed divided increased three per cent on last year to just over 18p.

Read more: Halfords' share price drops on £15m sterling hit

The company blamed the weaker pound, which led to around £25m in additional sale costs, for its dip in profit.

Chief executive Graham Stapleton said: “We are pleased with the financial year 2018 performance in a challenging retail environment, with profits in line with expectations.”

The company said it expected the motoring market to remain “robust” in the current financial year and said it expected to see growth in the cycling market, but without the price rises that typified 2018.

It said that this, along with the phasing out of its remaining foreign exchange mitigation actions and the decision to invest more, meant that profit in 2019 was expected to be in line with 2018 levels.

Read more: Halfords poaches Dixons Carphone executive to replace CEO

Stapleton said: “Halfords is a good business with a great future. By focussing more on our specialisms and our services, ensuring that we always provide best value to our customers and presenting a more seamless and inspirational omni-channel experience, there is a really exciting future of growth ahead of us. I look forward to presenting our longer-term plans in September."

Stapleton took the top job at Halfords in January, joining from Dixons Carphone's software business Honeybee.

Halfords has also appointed a new chair with former British Airways chief executive Keith Williams set to take over the role from Dennis Millard who will step down in July after nine years in post.