Pets at Home profits slumped by more than 12 per cent last year, though the retailer's boss said today there is "a bright future" on the cards as he eyes a return to growth.

Chief executive Peter Pritchard also announced plans to slow the rollout of vet practices to focus on accelerating growth in its existing ones "where we know there is still huge potential".

Shares had fallen more than seven per cent by afternoon trading.

The figures

The pet shop which also has a vets and pets grooming business, said profit before tax fell 12.3 per cent to £84.5m from the £96.4m reported a year earlier.

Margins fell to 51.7 per cent from 54.2 per cent a year ago.

Group like-for-like revenue rose by 5.5 per cent, with Pets at Home saying it had had won back share in the food and accessories market, while growing its stake in the vet segment too.

It maintained its dividend at the 2017 level of 7.5p per share.

Why it's interesting

Pets at Home said the 2019 financial year will be the second of its three-year "financial transition" as it looks to move back to sustainable profit growth.

Looking ahead, the retailer said the pet care market "remains resilient" with growth in pet products of around two per cent in 2017, and veterinary services at around five per cent.

It is targeting like-for-like revenue growth and a move back to low single digit underlying group profit growth.

Pets at Home boss Peter Pritchard said the company would be slowing its rollout of vet practices though.

The company opened 13 superstores, 25 vet practices and 27 grooming salons for the 52 week period to 29 March 2018, and for the year ahead, Pets at Home is expecting to slow the number of openings, with up to five superstores, 20-25 vet practices, and 10-20 grooming salons.

Pritchard said:

The veterinary services market is a very attractive space in which we can grow. We have a profitable business delivering strong returns, achieved largely through our preference to work in partnership with vets who share in the success of their practice. The shortage of qualified vets in the UK remains an industry wide problem, so we have chosen to slow our practice rollout to be sure we open practices in quality locations for the best vet partners.

What the company said:

Peter Pritchard, group chief executive, said:

Our plans to reposition retail are working, more customers are coming back to shop with us, and we are committed to returning the business to profit growth. But it hasn't been easy. We took decisive action, threw passion and energy into it, and delivered targeted pricing changes to give customers the products that mattered most to them, with the service and value they expect from us.

