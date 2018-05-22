Oliver Gill

Big Four accountant Deloitte is to step down as the auditor of troubled UK airline Flybe.

In a short announcement this morning, Flybe said it will kick off a competitive tender process for the role of external auditor.

Deloitte has been Flybe's auditor since 2007. Its final audit will be of the 2017/18 accounts.

Flybe shareholders have been treated to a rollercoaster ride in 2018, with shares first spiking after the owner of London Southend airport announced an interest in buying the carrier. They were then sent into a tailspin when Stobart Group revealed it had been "unable to reach agreement on satisfactory terms".

Under European rules, public interest entities are required to rotate their auditors every 10 years. This can be extended by another 10 years if a tender process is undertaken.

The Big Four have come under increasing pressure in 2018, with the collapse of contracting and outsourcing giant Carillion prompting calls for their break up.

Last week, an eagerly-awaited parliamentary report into Carillion's mid-January failure said the power Big Four – Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG – should be reduced.

Yesterday, the same Carillion inquiry wrote to transport secretary Chris Grayling over "conflicts of interest" concerns relating to EY. MPs wanted to know whether ministers were aware EY had been providing advice to both Carillion and the government's High Speed 2 rail network – in part on the financial viability of Carillion.

