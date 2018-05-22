Rebecca Smith

Rogue landlords in the capital will be named and shamed in a new online database, after all 33 London local authorities signed up to it.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, set up the rogue landlords and letting agents checker for boroughs to submit records of successful prosecutions and fines. Londoners can then check if the landlord or letting agent of a rental property has been convicted of any housing offences.

So far, 10 boroughs have submitted their records and the rest will be uploaded imminently, according to City Hall.

Read more: House prices fall in London despite hitting a record across UK as a whole

The new online checker also has a "report a rogue" tool where renters can make a complaint about a landlord or agent for the first time.

Khan said the database, which is published on the City Hall website, will give Londoners greater confidence in renting a home, and help to serve as a deterrent to the landlords that do behave dishonestly.

Among the records that have gone up already is a residential landlord fined £150,000 after being prosecuted by London Fire Brigade in May last year, after a major fire at a block of flats it owned in Westminster.

Khan said:

When I launched the checker I made it clear unscrupulous landlords and agents would have nowhere to hide. Now, with all local authorities signed up, we have reached an important milestone in protecting London’s renters. The rental market in the capital is difficult enough to navigate without a small minority of rogue operators exploiting their tenants. This tool will empower Londoners to make an informed choice about where to live. I’m extremely grateful for the support of all the local authorities and other bodies which have signed up to contribute their records to the database. I’m confident this will be a major step in tackling unscrupulous and illegal practices in the rented sector.

Read more: London’s lack of rental supply is pushing rents up