Oliver Gill

Galliford Try is grappling with cost overruns and "significant claims" relating a roads contract which was pivotal to the puncturing of Carillion.

A £750m project to build a bypass around Aberdeen, already subject to crippling delays, has encountered further problems due to recent inclement weather, Galliford Try announced this morning.

The firm expects "to increase the exceptional charge in the current year" relating to the project.

A write-down on the Aberdeen roads project – originally a joint venture between Carillion, Galliford Try and Balfour Beatty – was one of a handful of projects which ultimately led to Carillion's demise in mid-January.

With the two remaining joint venture partners filling the void left by Carillion, Galliford Try was forced into a £150m rights issue.

Today, Galliford Try was unable to put a figure on the additional costs as it "will depend upon progress recovered through the summer", when the project is expected to be completed.

Despite being now being an equal shareholder with Balfour Beatty on the project, its joint venture partner delivered a contrasting announcement this morning.

In a three-paragraph trading update, Balfour Beatty said there is "no change" to a previously announced £105m to £120m hit to its finances from the Aberdeen roads project.

After numerous delays, it had been hoped the project would be completed in April. The Scottish government has stepped in to try and firm up a revised timetable.

In February, Galliford insisted it has improved its tendering and project selection processes, which should mean that it will no longer enter into the types of contract which caused its Carillion-related losses.

