Airbus to unveil measures complying with WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies

Rebecca Smith

Airbus will unveil measures today to ensure it complies with a World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling made last week on aircraft subsidies.

"We will be announcing this morning a complete package of measures to fully comply with last week's ruling, putting us basically at a point where we have nothing left to answer and no sanctions possible," said Karl Hennessee, senior vice president and head of litigation at Airbus, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Read more: Airbus loses long-running trade dispute paving way for massive US tariffs

Last week, the WTO ruled the European Union failed to comply with requests to end subsidies for Airbus. On the news, Airbus said it was preparing to make adjustments to fully implement the WTO recommendations.

The US Trade Representative said that European countries had given billions in state aid to Airbus to help launch its A380 and A350 jets, with a knock-on hit to US rival Boeing.

The European Commission said most of the support in question ended in 2011, but the ruling in favour of the US wrapped up part of the long-running dispute.

It has prompted a US threat to impose sanctions as a result.

The EU meanwhile, has said it expects to win a similar case against US subsidies for Boeing later in the year.

Airbus boss Tom Enders said of the result last week: "Of course, today’s report is really only half the story – the other half coming out later this year will rule strongly on Boeing’s subsidies and we’ll see then where the balance lies."

Read more: Airbus finance chief Harald Wilhelm to step down next year