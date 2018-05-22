Tuesday 22 May 2018 7:00am

Victoria Line facing severe delays after signal failure at Seven Sisters with fewer trains than usual running

 
Rebecca Smith
A very limited service is operating between King's Cross and Victoria
A very limited service is operating between King's Cross and Victoria (Source: Getty)

London commuters using the Victoria Line are facing travel headaches this morning, after a signal failure caused significant disruption to the line.

There was initially no service between Walthamstow Central and King's Cross and between Victoria and Brixton due to a signal failure at Seven Sisters.

Transport for London then said "a very limited service" is operating but only between King's Cross and Victoria, before service resumed at around 7am but with severe delays.

TfL has advised passengers use other routes if possible as fewer trains than usual are running and they are likely to be very crowded.

Tickets are being accepted on local buses, London Overground, Greater Anglia, Southeastern, Southern and South Western Railway.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Line had severe delays this morning between Watford and Harrow-on-the-Hill southbound, due to a signal failure at Harrow-on-the-Hill. Tickets are being accepted on local buses and London Overground.

The Victoria Line is one of the busiest of the London Underground lines, with some 280m journeys completed using it last year.

It was the fourth busiest Tube line, last year behind the Northern, Central and Jubilee Lines.

