Rebecca Smith

London commuters using the Victoria Line are facing travel headaches this morning, after a signal failure caused significant disruption to the line.

There was initially no service between Walthamstow Central and King's Cross and between Victoria and Brixton due to a signal failure at Seven Sisters.

Transport for London then said "a very limited service" is operating but only between King's Cross and Victoria, before service resumed at around 7am but with severe delays.

TfL has advised passengers use other routes if possible as fewer trains than usual are running and they are likely to be very crowded.

⚠Service has resumed with severe delays but with fewer trains than usual are running at the moment, please continue to use alternative routes where possible. Tickets accepted on local buses, London Overground, Greater Anglia, Southeastern, Southern and South Western Railway. — Victoria line (@victorialine) May 22, 2018

No service between Walthamstow Central and King's Cross and between Victoria and Brixton due to a signal failure at Seven Sisters. — Victoria line (@victorialine) May 22, 2018

A very limited service is operating between King's Cross and Victoria only. Please use other routes if possible as fewer trains than usual are running and they are likely to be very crowded. — Victoria line (@victorialine) May 22, 2018

Tickets are being accepted on local buses, London Overground, Greater Anglia, Southeastern, Southern and South Western Railway.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Line had severe delays this morning between Watford and Harrow-on-the-Hill southbound, due to a signal failure at Harrow-on-the-Hill. Tickets are being accepted on local buses and London Overground.

The Victoria Line is one of the busiest of the London Underground lines, with some 280m journeys completed using it last year.

It was the fourth busiest Tube line, last year behind the Northern, Central and Jubilee Lines.

