Ross McLean

Arsenal are set to appoint former Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery as their new manager after having a late change of heart over handing ex-club captain Mikel Arteta his first head coach’s role.

Arteta looked be the preferred candidate to replace the long-serving Arsene Wenger at Emirates Stadium after earning rave reviews as Pep Guardiola’s No2 at Premier League champions Manchester City.

But the Gunners hierarchy appear to have ripped up their existing plans at the 11th hour, with Emery emerging as the unanimous choice following a thorough recruitment and interview process, led by chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

Another former Arsenal captain, Patrick Vieira, is believed to have been interviewed for the role, while Juventus manager Max Allegri and Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann were considered but are understood to have indicated a preference to remain at their respective clubs. The baton is now poised to be thrust in the direction of Emery.

The 46-year-old Spaniard, who does not speak fluent English, is available after PSG opted against renewing his contract following a two-year spell in the French capital, during which he won one Ligue 1 title and four domestic cups.

Emery is far more experienced than Arteta, having begun his coaching career with Lorca Deportiva in 2005 before spells at Almeria, Valencia, Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and then PSG. His stock rose dramatically at Sevilla where he won three consecutive Europa League crowns between 2014 and 2016.

The news of Emery’s impending arrival came on the same day as Wenger made his final visit to the club’s London Colney training base to collect his remaining belongings.

Wenger’s Arsenal departure was confirmed last month as another season, which saw the Gunners finish outside of the Champions League places for a second successive year, came to a predictably underwhelming end.

Arsenal finished the Premier League campaign in sixth place, a whopping 37 points behind City, while not even the FA Cup – Wenger’s perennial comfort blanket – could turn the tide of opinion that a fresh pair of eyes was needed at the club.

The Frenchman still had a year remaining on his contract but called time on his 22-year-old vigil at the club amid increasing rancour from a section of supporters over Arsenal’s slide from title contenders to also-rans.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have announced that midfielder Santi Cazorla will leave the club this summer when his contract expires. Cazorla, who has made 180 appearances for the Gunners, has not played since October 2016 due to a serious Achilles tendon injury.