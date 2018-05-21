Ross McLean

West Ham United are poised to appoint Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager after Manchester City’s former title-winning boss held talks with the club’s co-owner David Sullivan.

Pellegrini is believed to have agreed a three-year deal at the London Stadium which could be worth up to £10m a year and make him one of the Premier League’s highest paid managers.

Such a salary would still represent a pay cut for the 64-year-old, who was understood to be earning around £16m a year while in charge of Hebei China Fortune, the club he left over the weekend, in the Chinese Super League.

The West Ham board promised the appointment of a “high-calibre” manager after opting against retaining David Moyes, despite him guiding the Hammers to a 13th-place finish after taking the reins in November with the club in the relegation zone.

Pellegrini, who won the Premier League title with City in 2013-14, appears to have been West Ham’s second choice after Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez was minded to remain at St James’ Park.