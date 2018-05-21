Monday 21 May 2018 8:27pm

West Ham United set to appoint former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager

 
Ross McLean
West Ham United are poised to appoint Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager after Manchester City’s former title-winning boss held talks with the club’s co-owner David Sullivan.

Pellegrini is believed to have agreed a three-year deal at the London Stadium which could be worth up to £10m a year and make him one of the Premier League’s highest paid managers.

Such a salary would still represent a pay cut for the 64-year-old, who was understood to be earning around £16m a year while in charge of Hebei China Fortune, the club he left over the weekend, in the Chinese Super League.

The West Ham board promised the appointment of a “high-calibre” manager after opting against retaining David Moyes, despite him guiding the Hammers to a 13th-place finish after taking the reins in November with the club in the relegation zone.

Pellegrini, who won the Premier League title with City in 2013-14, appears to have been West Ham’s second choice after Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez was minded to remain at St James’ Park.

