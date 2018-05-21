Ross McLean

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes the Reds have the tools to combat Real Madrid’s European qualities as the two sides prepare for battle in Saturday’s Champions League final in Kiev.

Real are favourites heading into the showdown and are bidding to seal a third successive continental crown, their fourth in the last five seasons and 13th overall. Five-time European champions Liverpool, meanwhile, will be appearing in their first final for 11 years.

But while Klopp accepts that his charges fall short in the experience stakes, the German insists there are weapons in their armoury which have the potential to destabilise the might of Los Blancos.

“They are more experienced, it is a fact,” said Klopp. “If there was an experience market they should sell it, because then they would be even more rich than they are already.

“Experience is very important in life but not the only important thing. There are other things, especially in football. I know that. It is an advantage to be more experienced but you can level it with desire, readiness, attitude, work-rate – that is why I love football.”

Klopp has described the football played by Liverpool so far in the competition as “all-inclusive” and is adamant the exhilarating ties against fellow Premier League team Manchester City and Serie A outfit Roma will stand the Merseysiders in good stead.

“We have our own experience,” added Klopp. “We don’t have the experience of winning the last two finals but we have made our own experience and that is good as well.

“We are not as long together as Real Madrid – they not only won the last two finals but they played those finals with pretty much the same team. That is very special. So as a group they are very strong.

“But we have a chance and let’s give it a try. Let’s go there and try to perform on a level which maybe people would say it is not possible for us. But it is possible.

“We will try in a very positive way, to show the boys why it makes so much sense to be really brave. It was not easy to be brave against Manchester City, it was not easy to be brave against Roma. But the boys did it.

“It was a very exciting journey so far and now we want to bring it to the best possible end.”

Defenders Joe Gomez and Joel Matip and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have already been ruled out of the final, while Emre Can, who has been sidelined with a back injury since March, and James Milner, following a minor knock, trained yesterday.

Can, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Italian champions Juventus, and Klopp is cautiously optimistic about the midfielder’s chances of featuring against Real.

“That [transfer speculation] is not important. In this moment he is 100 per cent here and that is the only thing I am interested in,” said Klopp.

“Ten days ago I didn’t think it is possible he could do what he did today. It looked good. It was really positive but we have to wait. The door is open. He is really desperate to play a part. We shall see.”