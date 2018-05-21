Lucy White

The former mayor of London, Ken Livingstone, has resigned from the Labour party amid an anti-Semitism scandal.

The ex-MP, who was facing a fresh disciplinary process this week, had been suspended since 2016 over comments he made about Hitler and Zionism.

Livingstone told the BBC he was quitting because his lawyers advised him if he lost his case and was expelled, it would take at least two years before any legal challenge was resolved.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who counted Livingstone as an ally but has been battling accusations of anti-Semitism within the party, described the resignation as "sad" but the "right thing to do".

Back in April 2016, Livingstone said he had never seen evidence of anti-semitism in the Labour party in 47 years, adding: "Let’s remember when Hitler won his election … his policy was that Jews should be moved to Israel. He was supporting Zionism."

The comment caused widespread offence, and Livingstone was accused of trying to manipulate history.

A tribunal last year decided to extend Livingstone's one-year ban from the party, causing him to describe the process as like "sitting through a court in North Korea", while he added the original interview mentioning Zionism with Vanessa Feltz was a "crime against humanity".

In his statement today, Livingstone still maintained the furore was brought about by a "historical argument".

