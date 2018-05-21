Alexandra Rogers

The former boss of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Andrew Haines will take a significant pay cut when he replaces Mark Carne as the chief executive of Network Rail.

Haines, who has also acted as managing director of South West Trains as well as managing director of the rail division for First Group, will join the company later this year on a salary of £588,000 inclusive of benefits, 27 per cent lower than Carne's £820,000 a year pay packet.

Haines will also have an "at risk" performance-related pay element of up to 9 per cent of basic salary that will be dependent upon performance measured against safety, financial, asset management, project delivery and customer and train performance metrics. His salary will also be subject to annual review.

His predecessor, on the other hand, had a performance-related pay element of up to 30 per cent of basic salary that was dependent on meeting the same conditions.

Read more: Network Rail to slash train delays by 15 per cent in £47bn five-year plan

Network Rail chair Peter Hendy said Haines won the appointment after he emerged as 'the most outstanding candidate" in an open competition to find a successor.

"Andrew’s broad experience of rail and transport, and his reputation for relentless delivery and improvement makes him the ideal candidate to carry on with the transformation of Network Rail that has been led by Mark Carne," he said.

He said that Carne leaves "a significant legacy for Andrew to build on.”

Network Rail under Carne has been criticised for mounting debt of up to £46bn, delays to projects, including the electrification of the Great Western Railway, as well as missing public performance measure targets.

As part of measures designed to shore up investment, Network Rail kicked off a sale of its commercial property arm and has already received 250 expressions of interest. Goldman Sachs and Wellcome Trust teamed up to launch a £1.2bn bid for the business in March.

Network Rail was also held partly responsible for the "broken model of rail franchising" by the Public Accounts Committee, the first casualty of which has been the East Coast mainline which the government agreed to nationalise on a temporary basis last week.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said of Haines: "He has done an outstanding job at the CAA, and has an impressive track record in the rail industry. Under Andrew’s leadership I look forward to Network Rail continuing its transformation into devolved route businesses, working in partnership with train operators to improve performance for passengers."

Read more: 'Meltdown Monday' kicks off in first test of mass rail timetable shake-up