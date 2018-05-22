Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover corporate research, retail and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Equity Development

Equity Development, the UK’s original and most established paid for corporate research provider, has announced that Hannah Crowe has joined the company’s board; its first female board appointment since the business was founded 21 years ago by ex-financial journalist and City PR veteran Brian Basham. After beginning her career on the communications team at charity WaterAid, Hannah joined Equity Development in 2003. For the past seven years she has been head of investor access responsible for marketing to both high net-worth investors and private client investment Managers and raising equity for Equity Development’s client base, which includes housebuilder Telford Homes, musical equipment retailer Gear 4 Music and property group Watkin Jones.

Brown Brothers Harriman

Carla Jane Findlay-Dons has joined Brown Brothers Harriman as chief global regulatory and market strategist, resident in London. In this role, Carla Jane will lead the global regulatory and market strategy group, charged with developing BBH’s point of view on market and regulatory events. Under Carla Jane’s leadership, the group will partner with subject matter experts across BBH to ensure a global voice on regulation, and to develop solutions that help clients respond to a changing regulatory landscape. She joins BBH from Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) where she was an executive director for regulatory management with a particular focus on EMEA regulation. Previously, Carla Jane led GSAM’s strategic client services fixed income team for the Americas.

Baker McKenzie

Leading global law firm Baker McKenzie continues to expand its London transactional practices with the appointment of Kathy Honeywood to the energy, mining and industrials (EMI) practice. Kathy joins from Clifford Chance where she was a partner. Kathy is a highly experienced corporate deals lawyer and specialises in complex M&A transactions, corporate finance and joint ventures. Kathy has advised on a number of high profile deals across a range of sectors, with some recent matters including acting for Shell and S&P Global. Kathy has a wealth of experience across multiple sectors and geographies. While she was a core member of Clifford Chance’s global transactions advisory strategy group, Kathy was also a key member of the firm’s energy and infrastructure sector group, as well as their consumer goods and retail sector group. In addition, Kathy has significant Asia Pacific experience, having led the Clifford Chance corporate practice in south east Asia based in Singapore from 2015.

