Sven Hughes

Last week, a senior colleague told me that we shouldn’t be promoting our ethical position in relation to strategic communications. Their view was that corporate ethics and responsibility are like humour or respect: something that is earned, not claimed.

I find myself torn since this conversation, because although I see a great deal of logic in this counter argument, I also feel a sense of responsibility.

As a chief executive in 2018, it is my duty to demonstrate that you can make a profit in business without compromising your ethics.

The concept of corporate responsibility was, in fact, the main reason I set up my company. It was in response to my short spell working at SCL Elections (the parent company of Cambridge Analytica), and seeing that firm’s working methods first-hand. Surely, if there was ever a time to highlight the importance of corporate responsibility and clear corporate ethics, it is now.

Facebook in focus

Facebook, the world’s largest social media company, still faces fundamental questions in relation to the use of its UK data.

Although Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will appear in front of MEPs in Brussels today to answer questions about his company’s policies on personal data and privacy, he still refuses to appear in person in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee here in London. Where’s the accountability and public demonstration of corporate responsibility in line with the gravitas of the issues?

Personally, I agree strongly with the UK committee’s chair, Damian Collins, when he criticised Zuckerberg’s decision in the following terms: “If Mark Zuckerberg truly recognises the ‘seriousness’ of these issues... we would expect that he would want to appear in front of the Committee and answer questions that are of concern not only to parliament, but Facebook’s tens of millions of users in this country.”

The chief’s responsibility

Perhaps I am totally naive, and will pay the consequent commercial price, but doesn’t a chief executive have a responsibility to publicly set their company’s standards? Isn’t there now a need for any leader working in social media and strategic communications to take an active role in publicly defining the shape of the new future, in order to allay the public’s fears in relation to data usage and consequent “influence messaging”?

With Zuckerberg facing MEPs, it will be very interesting to see whether he subsequently has a change of heart over the coming days, and appears in the UK to answer questions from our MPs about the possible misuse of our data. I would hope that he sees that his positive voice on these issues would really help us all to lead by example in our actions, and drive forward our vision for a more socially responsible corporate future.

Despite any accusations of taking the moral high ground, my companies will continue to try to “do our bit” to help describe and shape the kind of future we all want and expect from our industry. I hope other chief executives will consider doing the same to restore the public’s trust in our practices.

