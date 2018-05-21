Alexandra Rogers

Ryanair is among the worst-performing airline stocks over the past year that has been marked by union disputes and rising costs.

Analysis by Thomson Reuters shows that the once buoyant stock has fallen to the back of the pack along with Air France-KLM, United Continental and SouthWest in terms of positive share price change.

Air France's place at the bottom of the pile is not surprising given the airline's troubles over the resignation of its CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac and ongoing strikes.

Ryanair today unveiled a good set of financial results, with profit after tax rising by 10 per cent to €1.5bn (£1.3bn) for the year, and revenue rising eight per cent to €7.2bn.

Passenger numbers were also up nine per cent to £130m, with a sky-high load factor - which assesses how efficiently an airline fills its planes - at 95 per cent.

However, it warned its earnings will fall back in the next year due to higher costs and flat fares. It also gave more insight into its Brexit preparations, saying it remains concerned at the "likely impact" of a hard Brexit. It is planning for this, saying that in such circumstances its UK shareholders will be treated as non-EU, which could affect its licensing and flight rights.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said shareholders seemed to be taking the cautious tone struck by the low-cost airline "in their stride", citing a climb in shares this morning.

"This may be a reflection of the company management’s long-term track record of getting it right and providing customers with what they want, hopes that the spat with the unions is over and that further consolidation in the airline business will help keep supply and demand in balance," he said.

"In addition, the shares have already done poorly over the last year, thanks in part to the dispute with the unions and the prospect of rising costs.

“Investors must now make sure that the tailwinds which have done so much to lift the airlines sector in the UK, Europe and around the world do not become the sort of headwinds which could make for bumpier operating and share price performance going forwards.”

Meanwhile, Hungarian airline Wizz Air tops the charts with a 61 per cent jump in share price over the year, followed by Lufthansa, China Southern and SAS.

Worst and best performing airline stocks

Airline Share price change over one year Airline Share price change over five years Wizz Air Up 61 per cent American Airlines Up 647.9 per cent Lufthansa Up 50.9 per cent Dart Up 324.5 per cent China Southern Up 46.7 per cent Qantas Up 280.7 per cent SAS Up 41.4 per cent Southwest Up 265.5 per cent China Eastern Airlines Up 39 per cent Delta Up 179.7 per cent Easyjet Up 37.9 per cent International Consolidated Airlines Up 144.1 per cent Dart Up 33.1 per cent Wizz Air Up 142.1 per cent Air China Up 31.6 per cent Ryanair Up 128.9 per cent Qantas Up 28.7 per cent China Eastern Airlines Up 121.9 per cent Japan Airlines Up 22 per cent China Southern Up 114.1 per cent Singapore Airlines Up 18.9 per cent United Continental Up 99.1 per cent Norwegian Air Shuttle Up 15.4 per cent SAS Up 56.9 per cent International Consolidated Airlines Up 14.9 per cent Lufthansa Up 53.8 per cent Cathay Pacific Up 11.6 per cent Easyjet Up 43.3 per cent Delta Up 9.2 per cent Air China Up 41.9 per cent Flybe Up 6.8 per cent Singapore Airlines Up 8.4 per cent American Airlines Down 6.1 per cent Air France-KLM Down 2.7 per cent Ryanair Down 7.3 per cent Cathay Pacific Down 8 per cent Southwest Down 11.4 per cent Norwegian Air Shuttle Down 13.3 per cent United Continental Down 13.3 per cent Japan Airlines Down 21.9 per cent Air France-KLM Down 22.7 per cent Flybe Down 27.4 per cent

