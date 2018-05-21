Lucy White

A decision on whether vehicles should be banned at Bank junction has yet to be made, as the City of London Corporation has granted itself more time to consider the proposals.

The Square Mile's governing body launched an experimental scheme in May last year which banned any vehicles, except buses and cyclists, from accessing Bank junction between 7am and 7pm on weekdays.

A decision was due to be made in July on whether this would become permanent, but the City of London Corporation has not extended this to 6 September.

“This decision gives the City Corporation more time to consider a longer period of verified casualty data at the junction, ensuring our elected members have the most up-to-date and robust figures with which to consider the future of the scheme," said a spokesperson.

The Corporation wants to wait for police-verified figures on casualties to ensure accuracy. However it did add that its provisional data for the year since the vehicle ban came into effect showed that there had been improvements to pedestrian and cycle safety, air quality and bus journey times.

It said it would continue to work with the City of London Police and Transport for London to gather as much data as possible ahead of the decision-making committee meetings.

Located in the centre of the City, Bank junction is the spot where roads such as Cheapside, Threadneedle Street, and Cornhill converge.

