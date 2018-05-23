First-time buyers in London pay double compared to anywhere else in the UK

Oscar Lopez

The average amount a first-time buyer will pay for a home in London is double that paid by first-time buyers across the rest of the UK, according to research from Lloyds Bank.

The average price for a first home in London has risen by 64 per cent in the past five years, the bank said, from £255,794 in 2013 to £420,132 currently.

By comparison, the average price of a home for first-time buyers outside of London is only £210,515.

Read more: House prices fall in London despite hitting a record across UK as a whole

Meanwhile the average deposit paid by first-time buyers in the capital is 62 per cent higher than in it was five years ago.

And despite a cooling in prime London house prices in recent months, data from Lloyds shows that prices across London have continued to grow, with homes in the outer boroughs seeing their prices increase by 47 per cent in the last five years for all buyers.

Buying a home in London will now set you back £600,000 on average, the research showed, an increase of 40 per cent from £435,712 in 2013.

Read more: UK flat prices rise by £1,250 every month

Inner London boroughs, such as Camden, Greenwich and Lambeth have seen a surge of 44 per cent, according to Lloyds, while prime London boroughs - City of London, Westminster and Kensington & Chelsea - saw a surge of 37 per cent.

This dwarfs the growth seen across the rest of England and Wales, which has edged up from £238,333 to £286,822 in the last five years.

Andrew Mason, Lloyds Bank mortgage products director, said: “Despite the recent slowdown in London house prices this latest data shows how expensive it has become to live in the capital, particularly for young people trying to get on the ladder for the first time.

“While property prices drop as you head to the fringes of the capital, our analysis is showing that this gap is closing as house price growth in outer London boroughs is continuing to increase at a greater pace than inner London boroughs.”

Lloyds also found that, since 2013, the number of buyers getting on the capital’s housing ladder has fallen by five per cent from five years ago.

The number of London first-time buyers has now fallen for three consecutive years, while the overall number has increased for six years straight across the rest of the UK.